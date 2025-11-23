Early presidential election to be held in Republika Srpska

BELGRADE, November 23. /TASS/. The pre-term election of the president of the Republika Srpska (the entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) will be held this Sunday in the environment of the lingering political crisis caused by termination of powers of ex-president Milorad Dodik.

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina set the election after the court confirmed the sentence for Dodik and dismissed his appeals.

Six candidates run for the post of the president. The winner will exercise the presidential authority until ordinary elections in October 2026.