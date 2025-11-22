EU to hold emergency summit on Ukraine on November 24 — European Council

BRUSSELS, November 22. /TASS/. EU leaders will convene for an emergency summit on Ukraine in Angola on November 24, European Council President Antonio Costa wrote on the X social network.

"I have invited all 27 EU leaders for a special meeting on Ukraine in the margins of the EU-AU Summit in Luanda on Monday," he said.

Costa confirmed that the discussion will focus on the US-proposed 28-point plan, which, in his words, "includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace."

Earlier, leaders of the European Commission, several EU countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada and Japan have published a statement, saying that the US plan "will require additional work" and expressed their concern about the provision on capping Ukraine’s armed forces.

They also demanded that the United States took into account EU and NATO’s opinion during "implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO," implying European sanctions against Russia and the European Commission’s plan to expropriate immobilized Russian assets.