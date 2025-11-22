Zelensky approves lineup of Ukrainian delegation for peace deal talks

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation and the guidelines for negotiations on an agreement to settle the Ukrainian conflict, his office said on its Telegram channel.

"As agreed with our partners, consultations on measures to end the war will be held in the coming days," the statement reads. It adds that Zelensky "approved the lineup of the Ukrainian delegation and guidelines for the negotiations."

The head of Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak, will lead the negotiating group.

According to the decree, the delegation will consist of nine members. In addition to Yermak, it includes Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov; Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist); Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces Andrey Gnatov; Chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleg Ivashchenko; First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa; First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevgeny Ostryansky; Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Alexander Poklad; and Advisor to the Head of Zelensky’s Office Alexander Bevz.