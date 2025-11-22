Vance calls idea that Western aid to enable Kiev to prevail in conflict 'fantasy'

WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. The idea that increasing military aid to Ukraine and tightening sanctions against Russia will allow Kiev to win the conflict is a "fantasy," US Vice President JD Vance said.

"There is a fantasy that if we just give more money, more weapons, or more sanctions, victory is at hand. Peace won't be made by failed diplomats or politicians living in a fantasy land. It might be made by smart people living in the real world," he wrote on X, discussing the need for a new US plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Vance, "every criticism of the peace framework the administration is working on either misunderstands the framework or misstates some critical reality on the ground." The US vice president emphasized that any proposals for resolving the conflict must be "acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine" and aimed at "minimizing the chances" of renewed hostilities.

On November 20, at a meeting in Kiev, an American delegation led by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll presented Zelensky with Trump's plan for settling the conflict. According to the Financial Times, the 28-point peace plan, approved by Trump, calls for significant concessions from Kiev.

The next day, Reuters reported that the US administration demanded Ukraine sign the plan by November 27, threatening to halt arms supplies and intelligence sharing otherwise.

At a meeting with the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the American 28-point peace plan could form the basis for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. "But this text has not been discussed with us in detail," the president pointed out. "And I can guess why. I believe the reason is the same: the US administration has not yet secured the Ukrainian side's agreement. Ukraine is against it," Putin emphasized.