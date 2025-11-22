Europe trying to buy time to develop new peace plan for Ukraine — news agency

NEW YORK, November 22. /TASS/. European leaders are trying to buy time for Ukraine to develop a new version of the agreement to settle the conflict, Bloomberg reported.

According to the news agency, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already discussed Washington's plan with US President Donald Trump over telephone and agreed to continue negotiations in the coming days at the level of national security advisers. The article noted that this implies the participation of Marco Rubio, who serves as Trump's acting national security adviser and top diplomat, and who "has described the plan less as a term sheet set in stone and more as a proposal meant to generate new ideas."

European leaders will now outline a plan for further action during meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which kicks off on Saturday in South Africa, Bloomberg noted. Trump previously stated that Ukraine must agree to Washington's proposed crisis resolution plan by November 27. Meanwhile, an unnamed European official told the news agency that "it’s not the first time Zelensky has found himself in a difficult spot with Trump." Bloomberg also pointed out that Kiev and its allies have rejected many provisions of the US plan in the past.

New US plan

On November 20, at a meeting in Kiev, an American delegation led by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll presented Zelensky with Trump's plan for settling the conflict. According to the Financial Times, the 28-point peace plan, approved by Trump, calls for significant concessions from Kiev.

The next day, Reuters reported that the US administration demanded Ukraine sign the plan by November 27, threatening to halt arms supplies and intelligence sharing otherwise.

At a meeting with the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the American 28-point peace plan could form the basis for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. "But this text has not been discussed with us in detail," the president pointed out. "And I can guess why. I believe the reason is the same: the US administration has not yet secured the Ukrainian side's agreement. Ukraine is against it," Putin emphasized.