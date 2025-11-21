Lebanon ready for talks to ensure security of its borders — president

BEIRUT, November 21. /TASS/. Lebanon is ready to engage in talks with Israel to negotiate a settlement formula that will lead to peace and stability, Lebanese President Jospeh Aoun said.

"I reiterate that we are ready for UN-or US-brokered talks to reach an agreement on a permanent cessation of hostilities that will make it possible to ensure the security of our border," he said in a televised address on the 82nd anniversary of the country’s independence that will be marked on November 22.

According to the president, the Lebanese army "is capable of ensuring stability in the border areas and take control of the five strategic heights in the south of the country that are currently occupied by Israel."

"Lebanon along with other Arab countries is ready to take part in the peace process to settle the Palestinian problem," Aoun added.