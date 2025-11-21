Work on US Golden Dome marred by delays and setbacks — Reuters

LONDON, November 21. /TASS/. Work on the American missile defense (ABM) project Golden Dome was delayed by the government shutdown and the lack of a plan for how to deploy funds, Reuters news agency reported citing sources.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has allocated $25 billion for the project, but there is no plan for the distribution of the money. The sources said the shutdown suspended hiring personnel for the Golden Dome and distracted permanent employees from their contract signing duties.

Trump signed a decree on the creation of the Golden Dome in January. As the Financial Times reported, the system provides for the deployment of interception facilities in outer space equipped with lasers to destroy nuclear weapons. In May Trump said that the US had decided on the architecture of their Golden Dome missile defense system. The administration is proposing to allocate about $175 billion for it. Trump believes it will take a little less than three years to create the new system.