Trump says nuclear deal with Iran can be made

NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. US President has said that a deal with Iran on its nuclear program can be made.

"They want to make a deal, and we probably will make a deal with Iran," he said in an interview with Fox News.

"But you have peace for the first time in the Middle East," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that Tehran is ready to make a deal on its nuclear program with the United States. Hiwever, in his words, such a deal should be well-balanced and take into account both sides’ positions.

Iran nuclear deal

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal. In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would scale back its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. However, the agency continued its inspections until the recent escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel.