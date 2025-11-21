Trump says he has no intention to lift sanctions against Russian oil companies

NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he does not intend to lift sanctions against Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

"I'm not doing anything having to do with taking back sanctions," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

However, he stressed that sanctions against Russian oil companies "go in very soon."

"And they're very powerful, very powerful. It makes it very hard to sell oil," the American leader asserted.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions.

However, the department published a number of general licenses, which allowed for certain transactions with the companies and their subsidiaries until November 21. Later, the US Treasury extended the licenses from November 21 until December 13, which allow for certain transactions with Lukoil concerning the company's foreign assets.