EU unable to 'defend Ukraine' without US assistance — former Italian prime minister

MADRID, November 21. /TASS/. Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta believes that without US assistance, the European Union cannot "defend Ukraine" alone.

He recalled that US President Donald Trump "threatened Europe with leaving Ukraine without American support." As the former prime minister noted in an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Razon, this represents "a mortal challenge for Europe, simply because it is incapable of defending Ukraine alone."

"We realized that we need the US because our defense is so fragmented that we cannot provide it autonomously," Letta added.

He remarked that "the tariff agreement, with such a humiliating image of Europe brought to its knees, was also not positive for European pride."

"The reasons are the fear that Trump will abandon us regarding Ukraine," the former prime minister added.