MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian Paralympic Committee President Pavel Rozhkov has been added to the database of the Ukrainian extremist online resource Myrotvorets. He faces charges of attempting to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Rozhkov, 68, has served as the President of the Russian Paralympic Committee since 2022. On September 27, 2025, delegates at the International Paralympic Committee General Assembly in Seoul voted to reinstate the Russian Paralympic Committee as a full member organization. This decision allowed Russian Paralympians to compete under their national flag, anthem, and other national symbols across sports governed by the IPC, including track and field, swimming, powerlifting, sledge hockey, and shooting.

Myrotvorets (translates as Peacemaker) was established in 2014. The website is known for maintaining an illegally compiled database of personal information on individuals - including journalists, artists, and politicians - who have visited Crimea, Donbass, or otherwise taken actions that its authors view unfavorably.