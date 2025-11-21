Russia to be invited to G8, get sanctions lifted, if it adopts US plan — WSJ

NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. Russia will be re-invited to the Group of Eight (G8), and sanctions will be lifted from it if Moscow adopts the American plan for Ukrainian settlement, The Wall Street Journal reported quoting the document.

Sanctions will be lifted on an individual basis. Washington and Moscow will commit to cooperate in artificial intelligence, energy and rare earth metals mining in the Arctic.

Under the plan, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up. Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. Moreover, a demilitarized zone will be created, and Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from any areas therein.

The Axios portal quoted an American official as saying that the line of contact between the nations in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will have to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and will lose long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned, and Russian will have to become an official state language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.