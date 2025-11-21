Slovak government support US peace plan for Ukraine — PM

BRATISLAVA, November 21. /TASS/. Slovakia supports the United States’ peace plan for Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"The Slovak government support the American peace plan for Ukraine. However, Ukraine should accept it," he said as quoted by the Dennikn news portal.

According to Fico, the settlement terms offered to Kiev back in 2022 were much better than those under today’s peace proposal.

Commenting on the US plan, the Slovak prime minister noted that Russia will come out victor and "will get much stronger morally and economically" after the conflict. He once again lambasted the European Union’s financial aid to Ukraine and rejected the idea of transferring frozen Russian assets to Kiev.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff were in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding the peace plan floated by Washington. Western media pointed out that under the US proposals, Kiev would abandon claims to certain territories in exchange for US security guarantees.

On November 19, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington weren’t working on any new elements regarding the Ukrainian settlement that could be added to the agreements that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States reached in Alaska.