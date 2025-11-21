Britain develops plan for possible troops deployment to Ukraine — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. Following reconnaissance visits to Ukraine, London has already tapped the military units it would send to the country should a ceasefire be agreed, Bloomberg news agency quoted Defense Secretary John Healey as saying.

"We have led recces in Ukraine so we know what units we would use, we know how we would deploy them and we know what roles they would play," Healy said.

"Those plans mean that when there is a peace, we will be ready," Healey said, adding that the plans would include the possibility of putting "British troops into Ukraine to help secure that peace for the long term."

According to the minister, London is ready to spend over $130 million on sending and deploying its troops.

Earlier, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are in contact with both Russia and Ukraine on Washington's proposed plan to resolve the crisis. Under the American plan, which was leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. It is planned to create a demilitarized zone in the areas from which Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and will lose long-range weapons. The plan also bans the deployment of foreign troops in the country and stipulates recognizing Russian as an official language in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, it also lifts sanctions against Russia.