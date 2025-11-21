Top Hungarian diplomat optimistic about new US peace plan for Ukraine

BUDAPEST, November 21. /TASS/. Hungary views the United States’ new peace plan for Ukraine as quite realistic and hopes it will serve as a basis for a peace deal, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"This peace plan contains very important foundations for the future European security. We think it is based on the real state of things. We see that all the provisions of this plan take into account the actual situation," he told a news conference after his talks in Brussels, as quoted by the M1 television channel.

The top Hungarian diplomat said that he is convinced that now "there are good chances for peace in Ukraine."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff were in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding the peace plan floated by Washington. Western media pointed out that under the US proposals, Kiev would abandon claims to certain territories in exchange for US security guarantees.

On November 19, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington weren’t working on any new elements regarding the Ukrainian settlement that could be added to the agreements that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States reached in Alaska.