G20 sherpas agree on text of joint declaration for summit

Delegations from all G20 countries are attending the summit, except for the United States, which is boycotting the meeting

JOHANNESBURG, November 21. /TASS/. Sherpas have finalized the text of the joint declaration for the G20 summit, which will open on Saturday in Johannesburg, the South African Foreign Ministry, overseeing the sherpas’ work, told TASS.

According to the ministry’s source, the declaration was agreed upon on Friday morning. He noted that it took five days for the sherpas to complete the document, despite plans to finish it in three.

The final declaration will be submitted to summit participants for consideration. Delegations from all G20 countries are attending the summit, except for the United States, which is boycotting the meeting. South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency.

Earlier, the US sent South Africa a diplomatic note requesting that it refrain from adopting a joint declaration and limit itself to a statement from the chair. Washington justified the move as a way to prevent the G20 from supporting South Africa’s positions, which partly conflict with current US policy.

Sherpas from the G20 countries have the authority to draft documents that are then submitted to heads of state and government for consideration.

Ukraine crisis
US stipulates Ukraine's parliament must ratify latest peace deal — deputy
Alexey Goncharenko noted that parliamentary support was asked for
Read more
Accountability awaits those who dragged Ukraine into war — State Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin noted that November 20 is a significant day marking the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Nuremberg Trials
Read more
No plans to recover uranium from ruins of Iran’s nuclear sites without IAEA — minister
"We don’t have any intention to recover them before we come to that modality with the Agency," Abbas Araghchi noted
Read more
Kiev lost its most battle-seasoned troops in Kupyansk — Russian forces
"It also sustained serious losses among the well-trained infantry," the source said
Read more
Britain develops plan for possible troops deployment to Ukraine — Bloomberg
Defense Secretary John Healey said that London is ready to spend over $130 million on sending and deploying its troops
Read more
New US plan on Ukraine moves Russia-US summit closer — Orban
According to the Hungarian prime minister, the next two to three weeks will be decisive
Read more
Foreign reporters confirm that Kiev uses civilians as human shield — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya went on to say that between October 20 and November 16, "307 Russian civilians were harmed by Ukrainian shelling, with 260 people wounded"
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region using nearly 50 UAVs in one day
Three civilians were injured as a result of drone strikes on vehicles in Novaya Tavolzhanka
Read more
Press review: EU seeks to join US on Ukraine plan as Russia boosts security in Africa
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 21st
Read more
Russian troops liberate 16 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Battlegroup West units completed the liberation of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region in active operations
Read more
Russia honors Euro 37.2 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry
Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation
Read more
US plan for Ukraine includes security guarantees modeled on NATO's Article 5 — media
According to the report, "NATO members, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, and Finland, affirm that Ukraine's security is integral to European stability and commit to act in concert with the United States in responding to any qualifying violation"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about plane crash at Dubai airshow
The pilot was unable to eject
Read more
Ukrainian officials reject reports of changes to US peace plan
"Media reports about the alleged coordination and removal of some provisions have nothing to do with reality," Rustem Umerov stated
Read more
White House believes that US plan on Ukraine reflects real situation
"This plan was crafted to reflect the realities of the situation, after five years of a devastating war, to find the best win-win scenario, where both parties gain more than they must give," Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
Trump to halt all corruption cases in Ukraine if Kiev accepts peace plan — news outlet
According to details of the US plan leaked to the Western media, the US and other countries will recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine will cede
Read more
US ready to amend plan on Ukraine, but expects Kiev’s serious attitude — Axios
According to the report, Washington viewed the plan as a "live document"
Read more
West’s attempts to deprive Russia of transport mobility had opposite effect — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin stressed that the response to this was the "powerful catalyst" for all Russian transport infrastructure development programs and the creation of domestically produced aircraft
Read more
Russia 'very creative' in opposing EU oil sanctions, Kallas says
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy urged "to put small things all the time on the table to tackle"
Read more
Putin certain military will accomplish all assigned tasks
The Russian president thanked all personnel and command staff for the results
Read more
European countries oppose US plan for Ukraine — news agency
According to the news agency, the plan involves territorial concessions and Ukraine’s partial disarmament
Read more
Russia reiterates call to release 11 Russians detained in Baku
The Russian Foreign Ministry added that during the conversation, the officials confirmed their mutual commitment to developing bilateral ties in line with the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, signed in Moscow in 2022
Read more
Kiev plans to lower draft age — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Europe is concerned with preventing a new flow of refugees
Read more
Russia condemns escalation around Venezuela, stands shoulder to shoulder with it — MFA
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, it is clear that the claims against the Venezuelan leadership and Venezuela as a country are entirely groundless
Read more
Kremlin will not hold Ukraine talks 'in a megaphone mode' — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow truly wants these peace talks to be successful
Read more
Momentum finally on side of peace — US embassy in Ukraine
At the same time, according to the Obshchestvennoye.Novosti news portal, Julia Davis said that talks on resolving the conflict have proceeded at an impressive pace over the past 36 hours
Read more
Russia, Iran deepened defense cooperation after June war with Israel — minister
"The Russians helped us a lot during the 12-day war, and after that we have been engaged in more cooperation than before," Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Kiev ready to negotiate US peace plan — news outlet
An unnamed US official told Axios that Vladimir Zelensky and US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll agreed that the timeframe for reaching an agreement between the parties should be strict
Read more
Zelensky personally implicated in Ukraine’s corruption scandal — former SBU employee
"Earning money honestly in Ukraine is simply unrealistic," Vasily Prozorov said
Read more
US expert advises Latvia to dismantle railways in east for 'military security'
Colin Smith said that Riga needs to switch to the European rail width of 1,435 mm and use the existing Russian-format highways only in the western and southern parts of the country
Read more
Russia to do everything to safeguard Kaliningrad amid EU statements — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stessed that Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia
Read more
Russia’s defense chief holds talks with senior Chinese military official in Moscow
Andrey Belousov met with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China General Zhang Youxia as part of a Chinese delegation’s visit to Moscow
Read more
FSB stops railroad track blast in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar
It has been established that a Ukrainian national residing in the Krasnodar Region was recruited by a Ukrainian Security Service officer on social media and received orders to carry out a terrorist attack
Read more
Battles for DPR’s Konstantinovka already underway within city limits — Putin
The Russian president also requested updates on the situation in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area and, in particular, around Seversk
Read more
Zelensky says will offer alternative to US peace plan
Vladimir Zelensky said Kiev "will continue working with America and all the partners"
Read more
US expects Zelensky to sign peace plan until November 27 — FT
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a regular briefing that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff "have been working on a plan, quietly, for about the last month"
Read more
Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jets destroy hundreds of targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
The Su-30SM2 is a highly maneuverable fighter jet with high performance characteristics, which employs a broad range of armaments, including long-range weapons, Rostec said
Read more
Zaluzhny declined meeting with Yermak in London — Washington Post
It is unclear what Andrey Yermak intended to talk about with Valery Zaluzhny
Read more
Mexican beauty wins Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok
The titleholder of Miss Russia 2025, Anastasia Venza, did not make the list of 30 finalists in the competition
Read more
Corruption scandal turns Zelensky into 'lame-duck' — Politico
According to American political analyst Adrian Karatnycky, domestically, the revelations about the corruption scheme are already causing a "seismic shift in Zelensky’s political fortunes, contributing to widespread anger"
Read more
Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss missile defense issues
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties expressed mutual satisfaction with the level and quality of bilateral dialogue
Read more
Zelensky refrains from strong statements on Trump’s peace plan
Vladimir Zelensky said he counts on talking to US president in the coming days
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kupyansk in Kharkov Region
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported that units of the Battlegroup West destroyed Ukrainian formations encircled on the left bank of the Oskol River
Read more
EU making last-ditch effort to bolster Kiev's position in US peace plan — media
The official acknowledged that the EU’s influence in this process is limited
Read more
Pilot of Indian fighter jet at Dubai Airshow 2025 killed in accident — Indian Air Force
According to the statement, an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display
Read more
Merz discusses US peace plan over phone with Macron, Starmer, Zelensky — German cabinet
All four, according to Stefan Kornelius, "welcomed the efforts of the United States to end the war in Ukraine"
Read more
No one discussed 28-point settlement plan with Russia in detail — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow did not receive anything officially
Read more
SBU reported to Yanukovych about increased US activity ahead of 'Maidan' — document
The Security Service of Ukraine documented that "US presence in Ukraine after the escalation of the socio-political situation was marked by significant activation of US government structures and non-governmental organizations"
Read more
Groups in Ukraine fight for West’s funds — Russian diplomat
"One the other - the so-called anti-corruption structures that were initially controlled by the West, were financed by it and were created as a mechanism for direct action," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Russia uninformed of Zelensky’s assent to negotiating based on US plan as of yet — Kremlin
According to the US side, Vladimir Zelensky has officially received Trump’s plan for resolving the conflict
Read more
Kiev troops continue to sustain losses, rapidly losing combat effectiveness — diplomat
"Russian troops are successfully developing their offensive operation in practically all areas," Vasily Nebenzya noted
Read more
Zelensky fails to admit loss of territories, prohibits retreat — Russia’s UN envoy
"This tactics of the Ukrainian leadership has nothing to do with the battlefield realities and is purely political," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
No prospects for preserving New START as Russia-US dialogue at standstill — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added that while communication with Washington has not been entirely interrupted and "some progress" has been made, it remains insufficient to conclude that there are grounds for resuming dialogue
Read more
Kazakhstan halts participation in CFE Treaty — presidential decree
The North Atlantic Alliance did not ratify the amended version of this document, continuing to adhere to the provisions of 1990
Read more
Kiev makes changes to US plan to escape responsibility for corruption
"The draft had called for an audit of all international aid Ukraine had received" in a move to expose corruption
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker publishes alleged translation of Trump’s peace plan
The text also contains a general provision on the gradual lifting of anti-Russian sanctions and the country's integration into the global economy
Read more
Hungarian PM rejects European Commission chief’s proposal on Ukraine funding
Viktor Orban pointed out that the European Commission’s plan suggested three options for allocating 135 billion euros for Ukraine
Read more
Witkoff says information about peace plan for Ukraine 'leaked' to media
Sky News suggested that еру special US envoy could have shared this by mistake
Read more
Fifteen Ukrainian battalions blocked near Kupyansk — Putin
The Russian president requested details on how further operations in this direction are planned to be carried out
Read more
Zakharova denies talks with Ukraine on POW exchanges become indirect
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said there was also an exchange of detainees and prisoners with the help and assistance of intermediaries
Read more
Zelensky-Macron deal on military supplies resembles major scam — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky continues to attempt extracting the maximum benefit "from the most fervent European warmongers"
Read more
Zelensky's office says Kiev receives Trump's plan for conflict settlement
Vladimir Zelensky expects to discuss with Donald Trump in the coming days existing diplomatic opportunities and "the main points needed for peace"
Read more
Orban backs new US plan for settlement in Ukraine
The Hungarian PM believes that Donald Trump "is clearly determined to end the Russian-Ukrainian war"
Read more
Government prepared action plan against seizure of Russian assets — Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov said earlier the ministry of finance will use tit-for-tat measures in case of confiscation of Russian assets
Read more
Russian MFA slams Kallas' arguments about 'good deal' with Ukraine as horrific
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also highlighted that Kaja Kallas "hypocritically accused Russia of being unwilling to negotiate"
Read more
London avoids addressing painful topic of MiG-31 hijacking operation — Russian envoy
"This is a very serious, and far from the first, case of British intelligence agencies intervening on Ukraine’s side," Andrey Kelin said
Read more
Russian embassy calls on London not to create dangerous situations over Yantar vessel
"We urge the UK to refrain from taking steps that exacerbate the crisis in Europe," the embassy said
Read more
Ex-security service employee suggests Ukraine behind railway sabotage in Poland
According to Vasily Prozorov, both employees of the Ukrainian Security Service and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate may be involved in the explosion
Read more
Poland’s closure of Russian consulate aimed at destroying bilateral relations — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow will retaliate, downsizing Poland’s diplomatic and consular missions in the country
Read more
Witkoff, Rubio in touch with Russia, Ukraine over peace plan — White House
"They have been engaging with both sides, Russia and Ukraine equally, to understand what these countries would commit to in order to see a lasting and durable peace", White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
Rubio to talk to EU about Washington's plan for Ukraine on November 21 — WSJ
The story says that several senior European diplomats expressed hope that they would be given the opportunity to voice concerns about any plans to resolve the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
No EU country participated in drafting of Trump's plan on Ukraine — foreign policy chief
Kaja Kallas earlier said that the EU sees only one plan, which is to weaken Russia
Read more
Russia says Azeri embassy damaged by malfunction of Ukraine's air defense system
According to the ministry, Azerbaijan was informed anew that during the special military operation, the Russian army strikes legitimate military targets, including Ukrainian military facilities in Kiev and elsewhere
Read more
US may deploy missiles capable of reaching Russia in 6-7 minutes — Belousov
The Russian defense minister emphasized that the US intended to operationalize the Dark Eagle missile system equipped with hypersonic missiles by the end of 2025
Read more
West must share responsibility for corruption in Ukraine with Zelensky — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the situation in Ukraine is not a plain corruption scandal, but a systemic issue for the Kiev regime
Read more
Russia awaits US peace plan, won't comment on 'conflicting' media reports — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that the Foreign Ministry received no information, plans or drafts
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy points to major corruption scandal in Ukraine during UNSC meeting
"At almost every meeting, we have told you that you are dealing with a thieving, corrupt cabal profiting from war at your expense," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
European Commission chief to discuss US proposals with Zelensky, other leaders
The EU will continue to abide by the principle "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Ursula von der Leyen stressed
Read more
Zelensky refuses to dismiss Yermak at request of his party's lawmakers
According to lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko, Vladimir Zelensky said at a meeting with the faction that "no one is going anywhere"
Read more
Foreign mercenaries surrender in Orestopol — Russian commander
According to the commander of an assault team of the 29th Army’s 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Battlegroup East with the call sign Tima, mercenaries say their only goal was to make money through fighting
Read more
Goals of Special Military Operation must be achieved — Putin
The Russian people place hopes on the leadership of the country, the armed forces, and expect needed results from the Special Military Operation, the head of state added
Read more
Zelensky keeps touring Europe, begging for money for his own needs — Russian diplomat
At the same time, "Europe has no money left for Ukraine," Vasily Nebenzya noted
Read more
Sanctions prevent fall in gasoline prices in US despite oil price decline — expert
According to Igor Yushkov, sanctions against large Russian companies are frightening the market, with traders fearing a reduction in fuel supplies to the global market
Read more
Court sentences man who blew up colonel's car in Moscow to 25 years in prison
Yevgeny Serebryakov was also sentenced to a fine of one million rubles
Read more
Lukashenko warns Zelensky that overseas 'managers' will 'fire you too' amid corruption
The Belarusian president drew attention to the fact that Belarus has been fighting this corruption "contagion" for decades domestically
Read more
Ukrainian army cuts, 'difficult concessions': US peace plan overview
The US is drawing up a list of potential proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine based on information from Moscow and Kiev
Read more
Ukrainian leadership driving country towards collapse — Russian military commander
Apty Alaudinov argued that Ukraine has rejected its history and embarked on the path of building a national-socialist system
Read more
Military chief urges Frenchmen to be prepared to 'lose children' to contain Russia
Fabien Mandon claimed that Paris "has all the knowledge, economic and demographic power" to confront Moscow
Read more
IN BRIEF: MFA on wild accusations against Russian poet, Ukrainian desertion
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also pointed to NATO's involvement in the preparation of cyberattacks carried out by Ukraine against Russia
Read more
Russia, China hold consultations on military applications of AI — Russian Foreign Ministry
The Russian delegation was led by Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control
Read more
Putin's 'criminal gang' label for Kiev regime fits perfectly — Kremlin
During the president's visit to a command post of the Battlegroup West, Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov informed the head of state that Ukrainian servicemen blocked in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk could not surrender due to the threat of being shot and attacked by Ukrainian drones
Read more
Western media openly call to null Russia’s state sovereignty, says top security official
"One of the most important tasks is to work out measures aimed to protect the national security in the media sphere, including under conditions, when the Western countries had collectively unfolded a cynical media campaign to discredit our country, its history and traditions," Nikolay Patrushev pointed out
Read more
EU's only plan in weakening Russia, supporting Ukraine, foreign policy chief says
Kaja Kallas said that this position has not changed
Read more
Crimes of Nazis have no statute of limitations — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the Nuremberg Trials norms and principles remain relevant today
Read more
Russia ready to take retaliatory measures on Norwegian vessels in absence of agreements
Earlier, Norway imposed sanctions against the Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Seafood, banning them from fishing in the country's economic zone
Read more
EU still harbors illusions that Ukraine can defeat Russia — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister argued that Ukraine is free to continue fighting if it chooses, but its decision "should not impose any moral or legal obligations on the European Union"
Read more
Moment for neo-Nazis standing trial to follow special military operation — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about whether a trial for Ukrainian neo-Nazis, similar to the Nuremberg Tribunal that began 80 years ago, is possible
Read more
US receives Ukrainian official’s endorsement on most points of Ukraine plan — NYP
According to the sources, the US side received "positive feedback" from Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov during consultations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff
Read more
Greater portion between Russia, India is in national currencies — Sberbank
Ivan Nosov, the CEO of Branch of Sber in India, said the problem of the so-called "stuck rupees" does not exist anymore
Read more
US plan for Ukraine does not provide for US interference — agency
The document says that the United States or European allies would "determine the measures necessary to restore security"
Read more
US plan for Ukraine aims to remove Zelensky from power — Hungarian expert
According to Endre Simo, the new US plan is a step towards Russian demands related to Ukraine, but it can hardly be called their satisfaction
Read more