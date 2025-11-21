G20 sherpas agree on text of joint declaration for summit

JOHANNESBURG, November 21. /TASS/. Sherpas have finalized the text of the joint declaration for the G20 summit, which will open on Saturday in Johannesburg, the South African Foreign Ministry, overseeing the sherpas’ work, told TASS.

According to the ministry’s source, the declaration was agreed upon on Friday morning. He noted that it took five days for the sherpas to complete the document, despite plans to finish it in three.

The final declaration will be submitted to summit participants for consideration. Delegations from all G20 countries are attending the summit, except for the United States, which is boycotting the meeting. South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency.

Earlier, the US sent South Africa a diplomatic note requesting that it refrain from adopting a joint declaration and limit itself to a statement from the chair. Washington justified the move as a way to prevent the G20 from supporting South Africa’s positions, which partly conflict with current US policy.

Sherpas from the G20 countries have the authority to draft documents that are then submitted to heads of state and government for consideration.