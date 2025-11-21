Hungary calls on EU not to hinder implementation of US peace plan for Ukraine — minister

BUDAPEST, November 21. /TASS/. Hungary hopes that European leaders will not hinder the implementation of the United States’ new plan for settling the Ukrainian conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a series of bilateral meetings in Brussels.

"We strongly call on European politicians not to derail President Donald Trump’s peace efforts," he told journalists as quoted by the M1 television channel.

The top Hungarian diplomat expressed hope that the new American plan would ultimately lead to peace in Ukraine, saving EU countries 135 billion euro as part of the European Commission’s latest aid proposal to sponsor further hostilities. "We hope this plan will be endorsed as soon as possible and European nations will receive peace, so that their money will not be pumped to the [Ukrainian] military mafia’s pockets, not knowing where it will go," Szijjarto said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff were in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding the peace plan floated by Washington. Western media pointed out that under the US proposals, Kiev would abandon claims to certain territories in exchange for US security guarantees.

On November 19, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington weren’t working on any new elements regarding the Ukrainian settlement that could be added to the agreements that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States reached in Alaska.