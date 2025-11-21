IN BRIEF: What is known about plane crash at Dubai airshow

DUBAI, November 21. /TASS/. An aircraft has crashed at an airshow in Dubai, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The Indian Defense Ministry has confirmed that a Tejas fighter jet went down during the flight program at Dubai Airshow 2025.

TASS has compiled the key information about the incident.

About emergency

The aircraft crashed during the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate it was an Indian-made Tejas multirole fighter jet.

The incident occurred during the airshow’s flight program: starting from 2 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT), pilots of the Tejas fighter jet were scheduled to perform.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft crashed while performing a Barrel Roll maneuver, a TASS correspondent reported.

The pilot was unable to eject.

Official confirmation

The Indian Defense Ministry has confirmed the crash of the country’s Air Force fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow.

The pilot suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

An investigative committee is currently being formed to determine the cause of the accident, the Indian Air Force stated.

Aftermath

All visitors to the Dubai Airshow are being evacuated.

Rescue workers and firefighters are responding at the scene.

Fire and smoke are visible at the crash site.

The flight performances at Dubai Airshow 2025 have resumed after a long pause.

About Tejas Fighter

The Tejas fighter is manufactured by the Indian company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Development work on it began in the 1980s.

In 2015, a decision was made to induct the fighter into the Indian Air Force.

Work is currently underway on a new modification of the fighter, the Tejas Mk2.