Ukraine holds talks with US on American peace plan

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has held a meeting with the American delegation on the US plan to resolve the conflict with Russia.

"I’ve held a meeting with the American delegation headed by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll," he wrote on Telegram.

"Ukraine carefully studies every proposal from its partners and articulates its position clearly."

On Thursday, Vladimir Zelensky received the plan. According to Umerov, yesterday's consultations continued today.

On behalf of Ukraine, the meeting was attended by First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevgeny Ostryansky, Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Ivashchenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council Anatoly Bargilevich and Deputy head of the GUR Vadim Skibitsky.

Earlier, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are in contact with both Russia and Ukraine on Washington's proposed plan to resolve the crisis. Western media noted that the American proposals envisage Kiev's renunciation of some territories in exchange for US security guarantees.

On November 19, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS that there were no innovations in the Ukrainian settlement besides the agreements reached in Alaska by the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.