European Commission starts working on 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, November 21. /TASS/. The European Commission has started working on the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said at the briefing.

"Indeed we are working on the next package (of anti-Russian sanctions - TASS)," she said. EU foreign ministers discussed yesterday at their meeting "the shadow fleet and exactly what we can do in a more effective way to ensure that our packages are way more targeted," Hipper added.

The European Commission will continue its attempts to expropriate Russian sovereign assets irrespective of whether peace proposals of the US on Ukraine are implemented or not, Commission Spokesperson Paula Pinho said earlier at that briefing.