Momentum finally on side of peace — US embassy in Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. US Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Julia Davis said after a series of meetings in Kiev that the current situation is finally conductive to peace.

Earlier, a US delegation led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll arrived in Kiev.

"Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and I had a remarkably constructive set of talks with Ukrainian leadership today - all share President Trump’s vision to end this war. Momentum is finally on the side of peace - the peace the Ukrainians have longed for," she said on the X social network.

At the same time, according to the Obshchestvennoye.Novosti news portal, Davis told reporters that talks on resolving the conflict have proceeded at an impressive pace over the past 36 hours. In her words, Trump is trying to resolve the conflict as quickly as possible.

Driscoll met with Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday. According to the US side, Zelensky has officially received Trump’s plan on resolving the conflict.

According to details of the US plan leaked to the Western media, the US and other countries will recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine will cede. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be created in the areas from which Ukrainian troops will withdraw. According to Axios, the line of contact between the parties in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces will be significantly reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. Deployment of foreign troops in the country will be prohibited, and Russian will become the official language. In turn, Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.