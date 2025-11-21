US expects Zelensky to sign peace plan until November 27 — FT

LONDON, November 21. /TASS/. The authorities of Ukraine explain US President Donald Trump’s pressure by his determination to make Kiev sign the peace plan as quickly as possible, Financial Times wrote citing Ukrainian officials.

According to the report, US officials expect Zelensky to sign the document, drafted jointly with Russia, until November 27.

Under the 28-point plan, supported by Trump, Kiev is to make serious concessions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a regular briefing that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff "have been working on a plan, quietly, for about the last month."

It was earlier reported that Zelensky decided to refrain from strong statements about the US side’s plan and hopes to have a phone call with Trump soon.