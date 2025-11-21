Zelensky refrains from strong statements on Trump’s peace plan

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has decided to refrain from strong statements regarding the US peace plan and hopes to discuss the matter in a phone call with US President Donald Trump soon.

Earlier, a US delegation led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll arrived in Kiev to formally hand over Trump’s plan to Zelensky.

"Today I had a meeting with a US delegation. A serious delegation and a very serious conversation. The US side put forward its proposals - the provisions contained in the plan to end the conflict, [reflecting] their vision," he said in a video address on Telegram. "We have agreed that teams will work on these proposals. We are not going to make any strong statements and are determined to engage in transparent, honest work."

"I count on talking to President Trump in the coming days," he added.