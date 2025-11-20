Ukrainian lawmaker publishes alleged translation of Trump’s peace plan

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) has published a document which he claims is a translation into Ukrainian of US President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan.

The document, published by the lawmaker on his Telegram channel, contains a number of provisions that have already been published by the Western media, including a cap on the number of Ukrainian troops (the exact figure has not been determined but is supposed to be present in the final document). Also, NATO agrees not to deploy troops in Ukraine; Ukraine gets security guarantees from the US, although the details were not specified (the guarantees will be annulled if Ukraine attacks Russia); Ukraine’s neutral status is sealed by the Constitution and NATO undertakes not to admit Ukraine.

Besides, Ukraine will have to withdraw its troops from the Kiev-controlled areas of Donbass, but the current frontline will be frozen in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

The document has provisions about Russia, including its immobilized assets. A part of them is to be directed for rebuilding Ukraine. It also mentions some formal guarantees that hostilities will not resume. Also, the text contains a general provision about gradual removal of anti-Russian sanctions and the country’s integration into the global economy.

The majority of the plan’s provisions come in the form of general principles that lack concrete details. A so-called Council for Peace, led by US President Donald Trump, will be in charge of their implementation.

The final provision says that as soon as all parties familiarize themselves with the plan, a ceasefire will take effect immediately, and all troops will move to previously agreed positions.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question on November 19 that Moscow and Washington were not working on any new initiatives regarding the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska.