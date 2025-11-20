Witkoff, Rubio in touch with Russia, Ukraine over peace plan — White House

WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are maintaining communication with both Russia and Ukraine regarding Washington’s proposed plan to resolve the crisis, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a regular briefing.

"Special Envoy Witkoff and Marco Rubio have been working on a plan, quietly, for about the last month. They have been engaging with both sides, Russia and Ukraine equally, to understand what these countries would commit to in order to see a lasting and durable peace. That's how you get to a peace negotiation, right?" Leavitt said.