EU's only plan in weakening Russia, supporting Ukraine, foreign policy chief says

BRUSSELS, November 20. /TASS/. The European Union sees only one plan for addressing the Ukraine crisis – weakening Russia and supporting Kiev – and expects any alternative peace proposal to first receive the bloc’s approval, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"The EU has a very clear two-point plan. First, weaken Russia. Second, support Ukraine," Kallas said.

"Our position has not changed. For any peace plan to succeed, it has to be supported by Ukraine and it has to be supported by Europe," she stressed, adding that the EU continues to insist on a unilateral ceasefire on the part of Russia.