Zelensky's office says Kiev receives Trump's plan for conflict settlement

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has received US President Donald Trump's peace plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"Vladimir Zelensky has officially received from the American side a draft plan, which, according to the American side, could intensify diplomacy," Zelensky's office said on its Telegram channel.

The post reads that Zelensky expects to discuss with Trump in the coming days existing diplomatic opportunities and "the main points needed for peace."

According to the American plan, details of which have been leaked to Western media, the United States and other countries will be required to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine will be forced to cede. In exchange, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone is expected to be established in the areas from which Ukrainian troops are withdrawn. According to Axios, citing an unnamed American official, the line of engagement between the parties to the conflict in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will be frozen, and Russia will be forced to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned in the country, and Russian will become the official language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also calls for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

In response to a question from TASS, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that there is nothing new regarding the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached in Alaska by Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.