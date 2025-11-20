LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. EU countries oppose the US-backed plan to settle the Ukrainian conflict, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the plan involves territorial concessions and Ukraine’s partial disarmament. EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels did not comment in detail on the US plan, which has not yet been made public. However, they made it clear that they would not accept the concessions that Kiev would have to make.

Reuters noted that the intensification of US diplomacy came at an inconvenient moment for Kiev due to the corruption scandal in the country.

On November 18, Axios reported that Washington had begun discussing a new plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine with its European allies and Kiev. The US plan is being developed in consultation with Russia.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that there are no new developments in the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached in Alaska by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump.