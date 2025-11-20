Iran notifies IAEA of terminating cooperation agreement — foreign minister

TEHRAN, November 20. /TASS/. In response to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s adoption of another anti-Iranian resolution, Tehran has notified the agency that it is terminating the cooperation agreement previously reached in Cairo, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

He noted that "after the illegal attempts by three European countries (the UK, Germany, and France – TASS) to reinstate canceled resolutions in the UN Security Council, the Cairo agreement effectively ceased to serve as a basis for cooperation between Iran and the agency."

"Today, an official letter to the agency’s Director General [Rafael Grossi] declared that this agreement is no longer valid and is considered null and void," Araghchi said, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

In his view, these actions undermine the authority and independence of the agency and will further damage the IAEA’s ability to cooperate and interact effectively with Iran.

Earlier, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution demanding that Iran grant inspectors access to nuclear facilities that were attacked over the summer.

On September 9, Iran and the IAEA signed an agreement in Egypt to resume cooperation, which had been suspended after the June attacks by Israel and the US. Tehran sharply criticized the agency for failing to condemn the strikes on its nuclear facilities. As the Iranian foreign minister explained after the agreement was signed, if any hostile actions against the republic resume, all contacts with the IAEA will once again be suspended.