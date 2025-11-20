MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The sabotage of railway tracks in Poland was carried out by Ukrainian special services and benefits both Kiev and Warsaw, former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) employee Vasily Prozorov told TASS.

"As for the incident in Poland, I am absolutely certain that it was a provocation by the Ukrainian special services. There is no reason for the Russian or Belarusian special services to have staged this explosion. What is its purpose or goal? I was always taught to ask: 'Who benefits from this?' In this case, it benefits the Polish and Ukrainian authorities. It benefits the Polish authorities by allowing them to ramp up military rhetoric within the country. It also benefits the Ukrainian authorities by uniting the increasingly divided Western world in the face of the alleged Russian threat. It's a chance for them to draw attention to themselves once again in order to bargain for more aid," Prozorov said.

According to him, both employees of the Ukrainian Security Service and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate may be involved in the explosion.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks leading to Poland’s Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine in the capital’s Masovian Voivodeship. Traffic was halted, and no one was injured as a result. After visiting the site of the incident on November 17, Tusk said that the rails were damaged as a result of sabotage, calling the incident an act of sabotage. In turn, the Polish Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case regarding the sabotage.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that two Ukrainian citizens carried out the sabotage on the railway and left Polish territory through the Terespol checkpoint on the Belarusian border. Tusk noted that those involved in the explosion were allegedly linked to Russian special services.

On Wednesday, November 19, Polish authorities announced that the police and special services had detained several individuals suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the railway.