China, Russia have exemplary relations — deputy head of China’s Central Military Council

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. China-Russia relations have become a model for cooperation between major neighboring powers, Deputy Chairman of China’s Central Military Council, Colonel-General Zhang Youxia said after talks with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, the Russian military agency said.

Zhang said that under the strategic leadership of the leaders of the states, Sino-Russian relations maintain a healthy and stable dynamic of high-level development. The mutually beneficial cooperation is constantly deepening and strengthening.

"Relations between China and Russia have become a model of a new type of international relations, as well as a model of relations between neighboring major powers. The bilateral relations, based on the spirit of eternal good neighborliness, comprehensive strategic cooperation, and mutually beneficial cooperation, are constantly gaining new vitality," said Zhang.

He added that important agreements reached by the leaders of the states will be implemented during the visit.

"During my visit to Russia, at the head of the Chinese delegation, I am ready to work with the Russian side to implement the important agreements reached by the leaders of our states. To comprehensively raise the level of Sino-Russian relations, expand their horizons and strengthen their stability," said Zhang.

Before the start of the negotiations, an official welcoming ceremony for the Chinese delegation was held in the building of the National Defense Management Center of the Russian Federation with the participation of the Honor Guard company and a military band.