Lukashenko announces December talks with US partners

MINSK, November 20. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that talks with US partners are anticipated in December.

"The end of the year is shaping up to be particularly challenging and difficult. In all likelihood, we will hold discussions with our US partners in December, as this is the current focus of our preparations. Consequently, the work schedule must be meticulously planned, so I know exactly where my presence is required, where it is not, and what we can realistically achieve there," the head of state remarked during a meeting with his chief of staff, Dmitry Krutoy.

The leader also mentioned that he intends to attend the upcoming Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Kyrgyzstan. "A very extensive itinerary across the southern part of the globe is planned, starting with Myanmar, Oman, Algeria, and so on," Lukashenko added, the BelTA news agency reported.