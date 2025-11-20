Poland demands Belarus extradite Ukrainians suspected of railway sabotage

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Polish Foreign Ministry handed a note to the Belarusian charge d’affaires in Warsaw demanding the extradition of two Ukrainians suspected of sabotaging a railway line leading to Ukraine, Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Maciej Wewior told Polish Press Agency (PAP).

He said the document was delivered to the Belarusian side on the afternoon of November 19.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver in Masovian Voivodeship discovered damaged tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine. Rail traffic was suspended; no injuries were reported.

On November 17, following a visit to the site, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated the rails had been damaged by an explosion and described the incident as an act of sabotage. The Polish prosecutor’s office subsequently opened a terrorism investigation.

Tusk later said two Ukrainians were identified as perpetrators of two sabotage acts on the railway line leading to the Ukraine border. He added they were allegedly linked to Russian special services.