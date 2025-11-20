Witkoff says information about peace plan for Ukraine 'leaked' to media

LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. Special US envoy Steve Witkoff believes that the publication of Washington's new proposals for resolving the conflict in Ukraine was the result of a leak, Sky News channel reported, saying the politician posted it on X, but later deleted the message.

"He must have got it from K," the post said.

Sky News suggested that Witkoff could have shared this by mistake, trying to send a private message to a contact.

Western media previously reported, citing sources, that the United States is developing a plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine while consulting with Russia. For instance, the Axios portal reported that the American proposals envisage Kiev's renunciation of some territories in exchange for the United States providing security guarantees to Ukraine and Europe. According to NBC News, US President Donald Trump approved the 28-point plan earlier this week. According to The Wall Street Journal, Washington, among other things, suggests that Kiev abandon the idea of joining NATO for at least a few years.