MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Talks on the Ukrainian crisis between Russia and the United States should focus on changing the Kiev regime rather than territorial issues, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) told TASS, saying that this is the path to peace.

"In my opinion, negotiation topics should include the future of the Ukrainian regime. Russia’s security guarantees primarily mean a change of regime (in Ukraine – TASS), not some documents signed by [Vladimir] Zelensky or someone else, but a full change of regime, the restoration of constitutional norms and compliance with those constitutional norms. Thus, there should be a government capable of fulfilling its obligations and open to negotiations. This is what the discussion must focus on, not some territorial arrangements," he said.

"And for that, negotiations are needed between the key parties involved – in this case, primarily Russia, as the main actor, and the United States," Azarov explained.