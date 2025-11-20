Hungarian PM calls on EU to stop funding Ukrainian 'war mafia'

BUDAPEST, November 20. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged the European Union to stop funding hostilities in Ukraine and its "war mafia."

"€135 billion. That's how much money the head of the Brusselian bureaucracy, [European Commission] President [Ursula] von der Leyen, wants to scrape together for Ukraine. This is the price of prolonging the war. The President has one problem: she doesn't have this money," the Hungarian head of government wrote on his page on X ahead of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Lacking its own funds, the European Commission has put forward three proposals: that the member states should chip in from their own budgets, resort to joint borrowing or seize the frozen Russian assets, Orban wrote. He commented on the latter option: "A convenient solution, but its consequences are impossible to foresee."

However, Orban argued, the plan to use Russia’s immobilize assets would trigger "lengthy legal wrangling, a flood of lawsuits and the collapse of the euro." "This is what awaits us if we choose this path. So, let's choose common sense. Let's stop funding a war that cannot be won, alongside the corrupt Ukrainian war mafia, and focus our strength on establishing peace. It is time to turn back from this Brusselian dead end," he concluded.