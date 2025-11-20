MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian military servicemen skilled in drone operation fight as mercenaries within armed groups in Africa and Latin America, including in the interest of drug cartels, Vasily Prozorov, a former officer in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), told TASS.

"They are now all over the world. If we look at specialists in unmanned aviation, Ukrainian mercenaries — FPV drone operators, for example — are actively deployed in Africa, Latin America, and Mexico, even joining drug cartels," Prozorov said when asked about Ukrainian soldiers fighting abroad.

Earlier, Prozorov told TASS that service in the Ukrainian army has opened up considerable opportunities for members of various foreign criminal groups, who gain real combat experience and later use it for their own purposes.

According to him, the number of Latin American mercenaries who join drug cartels after fighting for the Ukrainian army has sharply increased. After their six-month contracts expire, the mercenaries return home and join drug cartels, sharing the experience and skills acquired in Ukraine.