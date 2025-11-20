WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump signed a bill to compel the country’s Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the US President stated on his Truth Social network account.

"Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures," US President Trump stated on his Truth Social channel.

According to NBC News, "the Epstein files surged into the spotlight last week when Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein's estate after Democratic lawmakers released emails from Epstein that referred to Trump."

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 38%, the lowest since his January 20, 2025 inauguration, according to a Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted November 14-17. The survey of 1,017 adults found respondents dissatisfied with rising prices and the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Only 20% believe authorities are conducting the investigation properly, while 70% think the administration is concealing information about Epstein’s clients.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement in July, 2019. The prosecutor’s office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14.

Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States was terminated after he committed suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.

Epstein’s acquaintances included 42nd US President Bill Clinton and Trump.