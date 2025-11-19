US waiting for Kiev’s response to its new Ukrainian settlement plan — Axios

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The United States is waiting for Kiev to respond to its new proposals regarding the Ukrainian conflict settlement, the Axios portal wrote citing an unnamed US official who disclosed some details of the initiative.

"We are now going to wait. The ball is in [Vladimir] Zelensky's court," the official was quoted as saying.

He said the meeting between Zelensky and US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steven Witkoff in Turkey was postponed, because Ukraine has started to walk back from the previously reached understandings regarding the US plan. Zelensky, reportedly, travelled to Ankara "with another plan drafted with European partners, which Russia will never accept," the US official said.

"A second US official said a domestic political scandal in Ukraine involving corruption investigations against some of Zelensky's closest advisers was another reason for postponing the meeting," the article says, adding that Trump "supported the decision to cancel the meeting."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Moscow had not received any information from Washington through official channels regarding the "agreements" on Ukraine reported in the media.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington are not working on any new initiatives regarding the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska.