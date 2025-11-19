Italian court rules to extradite Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage to Germany

ROME, November 19. /TASS/. Italy's Court of Cassation, the country's highest court, has rejected an appeal and confirmed the extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian suspect in the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, his lawyer Nicola Canestrini told reporters.

This is the second appeal hearing. The first time, the appeal was granted, and the case was sent for a retrial. That retrial previously ended with a decision to extradite Sergey Kuznetsov. According to Canestrini, Kuznetsov must now be extradited within ten days.

The Ukrainian citizen is charged in Germany with sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in 2022. He was detained in Italy in August on a European arrest warrant issued by German authorities.