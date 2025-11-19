US ready to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass — news outlet

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The new US plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine includes the US and "other countries" recognizing Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, as well as concessions by Kiev of a number of territories, Axios reported, citing an unnamed US official who disclosed some details of Washington's initiative.

According to the news outlet, the US proposals include Kiev renouncing certain territories in exchange for US security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe. The plan assumes that those areas of Donbass from which Ukrainian forces withdraw "would be considered a demilitarized zone, with Russia not able to position troops there," the article said. According to Axios, the initiative also provides for a de facto freeze on the line of contact in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. The US plan also involves Russia returning some areas to Ukraine, as determined by negotiations on the matter, the news outlet pointed out.

According to the article, Russia would receive "full de facto control" over Donbass, as proposed by the US. "According to the [US President Donald] Trump's plan, the US and other countries would recognize Crimea and the Donbas as lawfully Russian territory but Ukraine would not be asked to," one of the sources said.

In addition, the news outlet quoted a Ukrainian official who explained that the plan involves introducing "limitations on the size of the Ukrainian military" and their "long-range weapons in return for US security guarantees."

On September 23-27, 2022, referendums on joining Russia were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. The overwhelming majority of residents voted in favor of joining Russia. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the regional leaders signed accession agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia. On October 4, Putin signed laws ratifying the agreements on the admission of the regions into Russia. A year later, on September 28, Putin signed a law establishing September 30 as the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions with Russia. Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014.

Moscow's reaction to reports of ‘agreements’ on Ukraine

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Moscow had not received any information from Washington through official channels regarding the "agreements" on Ukraine reported in the media.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington are not working on any new initiatives regarding the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska.