US plan for Ukraine involves halving size of Ukrainian army — US reporter

LONDON, November 19. /TASS/. The peace plan for Ukraine proposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump involves halving the size of the Ukrainian army and imposing restrictions on certain types of weapons, Financial Times’ journalist Christopher Miller wrote on his X page, citing sources.

According to him, a Russian-US proposal to resolve the conflict was presented to the Ukrainian side, represented by Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, through special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. The reporter noted that the plan contains the following provisions: "Ukraine army cut in half, give up certain weapons, give up Donbass."

Miller also said that Vladimir "Zelensky is displeased" with this proposal. The journalist opined that the plan "would amount to Ukraine’s capitulation" because it meets "the Kremlin's maximalist demands."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Moscow had not received any information from Washington through official channels regarding the "agreements" on Ukraine reported in the media.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington are not working on any new initiatives regarding the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska.