European Commission to create zone for free movement of troops within EU by 2027

BRUSSELS, November 19. /TASS/. The European Commission plans to establish a "military Schengen" by 2027, which would allow for the free movement of troops and military equipment across the EU, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy and European Commissioner for Digital and Frontier Technologies Henna Virkkunen said.

"Our goal is to create a 'military Schengen,' where European troops and equipment will move fast and safe across borders," she said at a press conference in Brussels.

According to documents published by the European Commission, the zone should be in place by 2027.