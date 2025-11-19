Framework for ending Ukraine conflict may be agreed this week — media

/WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. A framework for ending the conflict in Ukraine may be agreed by all parties by the end of this month — and possibly "as soon as this week," Politico reported, citing a White House official.

Trump administration officials said they were "on the brink of a major breakthrough."

According to Politico, the new plan "has seemingly had no direct input from Ukraine, nor from America’s allies in Europe." No details are available regarding thorny issues such as future security guarantees for Kiev and the territories that Russia has taken control of.

"What we are going to present [to Ukraine] is reasonable," a senior White House official said. The US administration believes that Vladimir Zelensky, "under pressure both on the battlefield and on the home front due to a burgeoning corruption scandal," will have to accept the plan.

The official added that Europe’s opinion did not matter.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington were not discussing any new proposals on resolving the Ukraine issue that could be added to the agreements President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States had reached at their meeting in Alaska.