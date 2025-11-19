Ukraine had ‘no role’ in preparations of US proposals on ending conflict — agency

LONDON, November 19. /TASS/. Kiev had no role in preparing the proposals that the US has reportedly discussed with Russia, Reuters reported, citing a Ukrainian official.

Ukraine received "signals" about the US proposals, the official said, without providing any details.

Washington’s embassy in Ukraine said earlier that a US delegation led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll was in Kiev to explore the situation and discuss ways to end the conflict.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington were not discussing any new proposals on resolving the Ukraine issue that could be added to the agreements President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States had reached at their meeting in Alaska.