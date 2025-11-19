Poland moves to close last operating Russian consulate in Gdansk

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has announced that the last operating Russian consulate general in the country will be shut down.

"I have decided to revoke the license of the consulate general of the Russian Federation in Gdansk," Poland’s top diplomat said in an address to the Sejm, or the lower house of the country’s parliament, according to a TVP Info broadcast. He specified that a note verbale will be sent to the Russian side in the coming hours.

At the same time, the Polish foreign minister noted, Warsaw is not going to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow.

Sikorski ordered to close Russian consulates in Poznan and Krakow in October 2024 and May 2025, respectively, citing allegations that Moscow was behind two terrorist plots on Polish soil. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry shut down Polish consulates in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. Currently, Russia has an embassy in Warsaw, while Poland is represented by an embassy with a consular department in Moscow and a consulate general in Irkutsk.