Almost 280 people killed in Gaza as Israel violates ceasefire — authorities

CAIRO, November 19. /TASS/. As many as 279 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 10, when a ceasefire took effect in the enclave, the Gaza authorities said in a statement.

According to the authorities, 652 people have suffered injuries, while another 35 Gazans have been illegally detained during the Israeli military’s raids of the enclave.

Gaza’s authorities stressed that Israel’s actions "threaten the prospects for stabilization" in the region. They called on the mediator countries to exert pressure on the Jewish state.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages. According to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, the enclave’s death toll from the military operations has exceeded 69,000, and over 170,000 people have suffered injuries.

On October 6, 2025, the delegations of Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas resumed indirect talks to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan floated by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.