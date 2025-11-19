Zelensky arrives in Turkey to 'reinvigorate negotiations'

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has arrived in Turkey, where he is expected to meet with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, Ukraine’s Zerkalo Nedeli news outlet reported.

Photos from his arrival also showed Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, who held talks in Turkey last week but, according to media reports, left for the US later. Meanwhile, Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, is not in the photos. Ukrainian media outlets earlier mentioned both Umerov and Yermak in relation to a corruption scandal around businessman Timur Mindich. Ukrainian parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak claimed that Yermak might be dismissed from his post on November 20.

Earlier, Zelensky announced plans to travel to Turkey to "reinvigorate negotiations."