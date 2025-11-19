US developing new Ukraine settlement plan, holding consultations with Russia — Axios

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The Washington administration is developing a new plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine, while holding consultations with the Russian side, the American portal Axios reported.

As detailed in the publication, citing officials from Russia and the United States, "the [US President Donald] Trump administration has been secretly working in consultation with Russia to draft a new plan to end the war in Ukraine." "The 28-point U.S. plan is inspired by President Trump's successful push for a deal in Gaza," the report stated. According to the portal, the US leader’s special envoy for peacekeeping missions, Steve Whitkoff, currently plays a key role in developing the plan. As follows from the publication, he "discussed it extensively" with Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev.

The portal also provided excerpts from an interview with Dmitriev. The Russian official stated that he held consultations with Whitkoff and other representatives of the Washington administration over three days during his visit to Miami, Florida, on October 24-26. Dmitriev also expressed optimism regarding the prospects of reaching a settlement agreement. "We feel the Russian position is really being heard," he explained. As Dmitriev added, the main idea is to prepare a proposal "to address the Ukraine conflict, but also how to restore US-Russia ties [and] address Russia's security concerns," based on the principles agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump during their meeting in Alaska.

"It's actually a much broader framework, basically saying, 'How do we really bring, finally, lasting security to Europe, not just Ukraine,’" Dmitriev added. According to him, the goal is to prepare a document based on this ahead of the next meeting between Putin and Trump. Dmitriev noted that US representatives are currently explaining the "benefits" of the approach he outlined to the Ukrainian side and US European allies. "It's happening with the background of Russia definitely having additional successes on the battlefield," he added.