Death toll from Israeli strike on refugee camp rises to 13 — Lebanese health ministry

BEIRUT, November 18. /TASS/. At least 13 people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, the republic’s Ministry of Health reported.

Earlier figures indicated 11 fatalities. Four Palestinians have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

The aircraft attacked a training base of the radical movement Hamas, located near the Khaled ibn Walid Mosque.

According to Al Hadath, precision strikes were carried out when field commanders and members of the Hamas leadership in Lebanon had gathered for a meeting. Information regarding the names of the deceased has not yet been received.